Paul Williams - Obituary

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa G and Friend, Paul Earl Williams, 95, of Bradford, Vermont on Dec. 22, 2020.
Growing up through The Great Depression, he faced many hardships that influenced the rest of his life. After his dad passed when he was 8 years old, he and his brothers could be found on the streets of Pittsfield, Massachusetts searching for food and clothes, rallying together to care for their needs as well as their mother.
Early on, Paul worked at the Pittsfield Milk Exchange delivering milk, Wohrles Foods, and General Electric. During this time he met and married the love of his life, Marie Theresa Stevens, on May 28, 1949. On March 8, 1950, their beloved daughter, Marie, was born. Later, Paul became a custodian of the schools of Pittsfield, Mass. as he worked his way up to become the custodial supervisor for several of Pittsfield’s schools and finally Taconic High School. With much hardship in their past, Paul and Marie built a beautiful life they loved. Upon retirement, they moved to Newbury, Vermont to be close to their daughter and grandchildren. Beautiful memories were created as Paul and Theresa were fully involved in the upbringing of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul was an avid photographer and could always be found documenting every special occasion. Paul and Theresa were well-known for their love of dancing. Prior to their move to Vermont they belonged to the So-Ed Dance Club and enjoyed ballroom dancing as well as line dancing. After they moved to Vermont, they were members of the Elks Club and Moose Club in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and spent every Saturday night out dancing. They became members of the Horse Meadow Senior Center in Haverhill, N.H. and taught line dancing there as well.
Paul and Marie were married 64 years when she passed on Dec. 31, 2013. When Theresa went to heaven, he continued on with line dancing at the Senior Center and attended the center five days a week until its shutdown last spring. He was a social butterfly, enjoying the camaraderie and making the most of every single day. Paul was a positive thinker, enjoying each day to the fullest. He deeply loved his family, friends and most of all life. He never let things get him down and pushed through even in his final days. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Paul lived his last three months at the Blue Spruce Retirement home in Bradford, Vt. We are so appreciative of the amazing love and care they provided him.
He leaves his daughter Marie Gregory and her companion Steve Huff of Bradford, Vt., Grandson Shilo W. Gregory and great-grandson Solomon Gregory of Woodsville, N.H., Granddaughter Lynnette Gregory Knapp and great-granddaughter Tenley Knapp of Bradford, Vt., Yvette Gregory Koslowsky and husband Frank with great-grandchildren Zachary Koslowsky and Noell Koslowsky, all of Newbury, Vt. Additionally, he leaves his special companion Rose Hatch of Ryegate, Vt.
He was predeceased by his wife Marie Theresa Williams on Dec. 31, 2013. His parents Samuel Williams and Catherine Bubb Williams and siblings John Williams, James Williams and Catherine Hayes, all of Pittsfield, Mass.
A graveside service will be held in the spring, if permitted. Donations in Paul’s name may be made to the Horsemeadow Senior Center North Haverhill, N.H.
