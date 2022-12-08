Pauline Ann (LaFlamme) Henault Obituary

Pauline Ann (LaFlamme) Henault, age 84, of Lyndonville, Vt., formerly of St. Johnsbury, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Summercrest Senior Living Community, Newport, N.H. with her family by her side.
Pauline was born in Lyndonville, Vt. on June 27, 1938, daughter of Paul and Arlene (McCosco) LaFlamme. Following graduation from St. Johnsbury Academy, she worked at St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. and as an administrative assistant in the Ophthalmology department at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital before retirement in 2010. Pauline married Leo Henault on June 15, 1957; they celebrated 36 years of marriage before Leo’s death in 1993.
Pauline was the #1 fan to Leo’s jazz group as well as son Peter Henault’s band “Tank.” Rarely was there a day in the Henault home where music wasn’t flowing from some corner of the house. She traveled to the Grand Canyon as well as other exciting destinations with her daughter Sandy (Henault) Cole.
She is survived by her two children: Peter Henault and his wife Cathy of Ascutney, Vt., and Sandra Cole and her partner Robert Ellis of Eliot, Maine; four grandchildren: Brianna and Jonathon Henault, Sam Rosen, and Megan van der Stok; six great-grandchildren: Avery and Adley Vigh, David, Louis, and Ellie Rosen, and Marsha van der Stok.
A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 49 Winter St., St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, VT Chapter 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128 Williston, VT 05446.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.