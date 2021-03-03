Pauline C. Winslow (Brasnar), 93, of Largo, Fla., formerly of Littleton, N.H., passed away on Feb. 23, 2021, at The Inn of Freedom Square following a brief illness.
Pauline was born March 6, 1928, in Lyndon, Vt., the daughter of Carlton and Velma (Roberts) Basnar. She attended school in East Burke and graduated from Lyndon Institute. She was married to Everett Winslow for 63 years until his death in 2011.
Pauline was a telephone operator for New England Telephone retiring in 1982 after 30 years of service. She was an avid knitter, and many people wore Grammy Polly Knits.
She is survived by her son Russell and Jaime Winslow of Santa Fe, N.M.; her daughter Diane and John Gramatikas of Manchester, N.H.; four granddaughters: Kerri Winslow of Ellsworth, Maine, Kate Leveille of Raymond, Maine, Kelly Ryan of Cranston, R.I., and Jenna Seavey of Manchester, N.H.; seven great-grandchildren: Samuel Horne, Luke Horne, Paige Leveille, Paxton Seavey, Aubrey Ryan, Camden Seavey, and Braydon Ryan; her brother Lee Basnar his wife Joan and niece Lorraine Elder, all of Ariz.
A memorial service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton, N.H., at a later date.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For updated service information, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
