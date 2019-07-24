Pauline Cadieux Lacroix Knowlton, age 93, a longtime St. Johnsbury resident passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, July 18, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Pauline was born July 10, 1926 in Newport, Vermont. She was the oldest of 8 children born to Urgel and Rose (Parenteau) Cadieux. She attended school in North Troy, Vermont and finishing school in Montreal, Quebec Canada where she became fluent in speaking and writing French. She was very eloquent and had beautiful penmanship. She married Laurier (Doc) Lacroix, (predeceased) in 1946; they had two children and made their home in St. Johnsbury. In 1964 she married Donald Knowlton, (predeceased). They lived in Florida and Connecticut for several years before returning to St. Johnsbury, Vermont in 1989.
Pauline was a member of the St. John Evangelist Church. In her younger years she loved decorating her home, gardening and baking. She was naturally creative. Her family fondly remembers her creative flare in all she did. Pauline was a very social person and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Pauline lived independently until a few months ago; she enjoyed her home and especially her gardens. She was very proud that in her 90’s she could still physically do all her own yard work which she loved and it brought her much satisfaction.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and five siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Claire Lacroix Goodwin of Woodsville, N.H., her son Louis Lacroix and his wife Brenda of St. Johnsbury, her sister Emily Price of Surprise, Arizona, brother Dennis Cadieux of Flagstaff, Arizona. Her grandchildren and their spouses, Karen (Peter) Saladino, Woodsville, N.H., Jennifer (David) Greenwood, St. Johnsbury, Vt., Louis Lacroix II (Katherine Siner), Peacham, Vt., Leanne Lacroix (Craig Arsenault) Rota Spain, 11 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
There will be no public calling hours. Private burial services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 6 St. Johns St., St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
