Pauline E. Marcou Obituary

Pauline E. Marcou, 84, Lisbon, N.H., died after a period of failing health on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville. She was born in Walden, Vt. to John & Elenora (Hughes) McPherson on Oct. 6, 1938, the sixth of seven children. The family moved to Lyman, N.H. when she was very young and she attended the one room school house in Lyman with her siblings.
Pauline entered the workforce after school and held several jobs throughout her life, working until the age of 81, when her health would no longer allow it. She worked at Ogontz as a teenager, in the Lisbon Shoe factory, New England Wire Mill, White Mountain Stitching, and in the kitchen and housekeeping at the Lafayette Center in Franconia until her “retirement.” She continued to work as a housekeeper in people’s homes, at one time serving 16 local families, finally retiring for real from Home Depot in the garden department.
Pauline enjoyed traveling, visiting Branson, Mo., Nashville, Tenn., and many trips to Maine with family in the late spring and early fall when there weren’t so many people around. She loved roller skating at The Blue Echo, snow-machining, and spending time with her extended family on holidays and summer cook-outs.
Pauline is predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Herbert McPherson, and Allan McPherson; a sister, Bernice Bunnell; and sister-in-law and best friend, Roberta McPherson. She is survived by a brother Richard “Mitch” McPherson, of Lisbon; two sisters, Marjorie Blodgett and her husband Bill of Littleton, and Betty Dube and her husband Mark of Lisbon; special nieces & nephews, Diana Caswell, Donna and Larry Hubbard, Penny and Dale Colby, Ron and Cheryl Wilkins, and Ron and Julie Hubbard, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom were special to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.