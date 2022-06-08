Pauline Fortin, 84 (3/17/1938 – 6/07/2022) went home to be with the Lord. Pauline resided at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center on Hospital Drive.
Pauline was born in Eden, Vt. on March 17, 1938. She was raised on a farm in Concord, Vt. and was the daughter of Addie Shatney and Robert Colbeth. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Christopher A. Fortin of St. Johnsbury along with various brothers and sisters.
Pauline was a homemaker to six children and loved to bake. She will be remembered for her homemade doughnuts and pies that she made with her children, among so many other things. Her greatest joy was to watch those she loved succeed at anything and everything they did. She put herself last and others first – always. She was an avid reader and enjoyed various trips to the lake to swim and be with her family. Some of her favorite country music to listen to included Slim Whitman and Charlie Pride. Pauline loved watching Bruins and Canadiens hockey with her family. She also enjoyed going for scenic rides during foliage in New England. She attended St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury for most of her life.
Pauline belonged to the Women of the Moose in St. Johnsbury where she used to recruit her family to help with Bingo and preparing for other food-related gatherings. She also belonged to the Women’s Auxilary at the St. Johnsbury VFW Post 793. She was loved by people everywhere she went.
Pauline is survived by her children: Deborah Colbeth of Sutton, Vt., Mary Ann Fortin & Robert Garand of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Joanne and James Grady of West Burke, Vt., Christopher Fortin of Plymouth, Vt., Charles and Barbara Fortin of Fallon, Nev. and Catherine and Dan Currier of Monroe, N.H. She has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at their convenience.
Memorial donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.