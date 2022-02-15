Pauline M. Duchaine Obituary

Pauline M. Duchaine, 93, of Lyndonville, Vt. died peacefully on Feb. 9 2022, in the presence of her daughter and other members of her loving family.
A Lyndonville native, Pauline (Polly to many) was born here, attended the local grade and high schools, and she and her sister Olivine owned and operated the Charm Center Beauty Shop in Lyndonville in the 1950s and early 1960s. After getting married, Pauline lived in Quebec, Virginia, and South Carolina before returning to her hometown in 2000 to be closer to her sisters, brother, and sister-in-law. Her niece Cherry and the Pine Knoll Community Care Home provided wonderful loving care for Pauline during the last three years of her life, for which her family are extremely grateful.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband Cliff; her parents Aime and Alice; her brothers Leo, Adrian (Di), Francis, and Armand; and her sisters Marie Estelle, Olivine, Leona, and Florence. She is survived by her daughter Kathy; her sons Frank, Gary, and Jack; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Priscilla; and many nieces and nephews. She also was an ‘honorary sister’ to a large number of friends, and ‘Aunt Pauline / Polly’ to their children.
Pauline lived a full life, and she will be missed by family and friends who knew her for welcoming everyone to her door – and her dinner table. She had a gentle and loving heart, and a quick smile. She also had a very strong faith in God, and had the exceptional experience of receiving all of the sacraments through St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church. She was devoted to her family and friends, and gave of her time and energy willingly. She also was a wonderful cook, something that she and her sisters all shared.
A memorial Mass at St. Elizabeth’s is being planned for this summer, with the date to be announced at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.