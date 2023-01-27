Pauline ‘Polly’ M. (Buskey) Murray Obituary

Pauline “Polly” M. (Buskey) Murray, of East Ryegate, Vt., died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Pauline was born in Westmore, Vt. on Oct. 19, 1931, the 10th of 11 children to Ora Peter and Annie (Butler) Buskey. On May 27, 1953, she married Donald M. Murray who predeceased her on Sept. 1, 2012. Together they built their home and raised their family in East Ryegate.
In retirement they traveled in their motorhome to local fairs and to visit family. Pauline had several occupations during her lifetime. She worked in a glove factory, shoe shop, a furniture factory, as a bookkeeper for several years and she enjoyed her job in the Crafts N More department of Ames Department Store where she could share her love of crafting, quilting, knitting, and crocheting.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed having her family home for all the holidays. She enjoyed playing games and riding mopeds with her grandchildren. In later years she treasured family gatherings at “Polly’s Pond.”
She is survived by her son Douglas Murray and wife Nancy (Bradshaw) of East Ryegate; two daughters, Susan DeRusha and her husband Chet of Leesburg, Fla., and Donna Murray of East Ryegate. Her grandchildren Jeremy DeRusha and his wife Reana (Sullivan) of Wilton, Maine, Jessica Darling of South Ryegate, Vt., Christopher DeRusha of Manchester, Maine, Michael DeRusha and his companion Nicole Castonguay of Wilton, Maine, Sonja Darling and her husband Chris of Groton, Vt., Ellie (Murray) Keefe and her husband Nathan of East Ryegate, Vt. Her great-grandchildren: Kyle DeRusha and his companion Courtney Beaudoin, Jaime and Chelsea DeRusha, Aidan DeRusha, Shamus and Jameson Sullivan, Kortney Darling, Eugene Darling and his wife Dorothy (Gallagher). Her great-great-grandchildren: Rory Darling, Addisyn DeRusha and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Bernice, Arthur, Archie, Pearl, Alphie, Blanche, Evelyn, Amie, Lillian, Lee and a great-great grandson Jaxson DeRusha.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Grafton County Nursing Home for the excellent care provided to Polly during her stay there.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Blue Mountain Cemetery, Ryegate Corner, Vt.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
