Pauline Simone (Campbell) Brown of Ocala, Florida, formally of St. Johnsbury, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021, at the age of 74.
Pauline was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Barton, Vt. as the youngest of three children to Armand and Rita (LaPalme) Campbell. She grew up in North Strafford, N.H. and graduated from Strafford High School with the class of 1966.
On April 8, 1972, Pauline married Keith Brown of Danville and together they raised their two children in St. Johnsbury where she enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors. Pauline worked at Brightlook Hospital, the St. Johnsbury School District, had an in-home daycare, and was also a stay at home mom.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, as well as her sister-in-law, Donna Campbell, and her brother-in-law, Al Bernard.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Brown of Lyndonville, his wife Janet, and their children Dylan, Madison, Jack, and Samantha, and her daughter, Shelly (Brown) Perry of Colorado, her husband Jason, and their children Bailey, Zachary, and Logan; her Brother Marcel Campbell of New Hampshire, his wife Ruth and nephews Brian and Mark Campbell, and her sister Rachel Bernard of South Carolina and nieces Melody McQuade and Kelly Foster.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.