Pauline Starbard - Obituary

Pauline “Polly” Starbard, 92, of North Haverhill, N.H., formerly of Brushwood Road died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at the Lafayette Center in Franconia, N.H.
Pauline was born in Peabody, Mass. on Sept. 1, 1927 to Lloyd and Cora (Corliss) Jewett. On July 12, 1946, she married Arthur C. Starbard.
For many years, Polly was employed with Holyoke Mutual Fire Insurance Company in Salem, Mass. Locally, she worked for 14 years at the Grafton County Courthouse in the Superior Court division.
In October 1977, she moved from Peabody to North Haverhill. She was a deacon and former member of the Bath Congregational Church and was an active member at the Horse Meadow Senior Center in North Haverhill. She enjoyed singing and music, in general, and music played an important role in her life.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Arthur Starbard on March 19, 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Della Croce of Woodsville, N.H.; three grandchildren, Richard, Brian, and Jennifer; and four great-grandchildren, Kyle, Avery, Asher, and Jacob.
There will be no public services.
A private burial will be in the Horse Meadow Cemetery, North Haverhill.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
