Pearl L. Poellot - Obituary

Pearl L. Poellot, age 81, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. on June 7, 2020 with her daughter by her side.
Pearl was born on Feb. 20, 1939, in Ryderwood, Wash., daughter of Chester and Mildred (Kerr) Hooker. She grew up in Washington and met Harry Poellot while he was stationed there serving in the Air Force. They married on Nov. 30, 1956 sharing 55 years together. They moved to New York in 1958 and built a home in Mahopac, N.Y. living there for over 50 years before moving to Lyndonville, Vermont in 2011 to be closer to their daughter. Pearl was proud to be called a housewife and a stay-at-home Mom. She left behind many special friends in New York and made many more new friends in Vermont. She loved living in Vermont and enjoyed taking care of her many flower gardens.
She is survived by four children: Daughter Lineli “Lee” Chamberlain and her husband Gary of Lyndonville, Vt., sons David Poellot and his wife Vicki of Mahopac, N.Y., Stephen Poellot and his wife Tiffany of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., Jonathan Poellot and his wife Stephanie of Locust Grove, Va. Her brother James Hooker and friend Shirley of Maple Valley, Wash., Special brother-in-law Donald Poellot and friend Christin of Verbank, N.Y. Seven grandchildren: Jason Smith, Kimberly (Timothy) Cole, Hagen Josh & Alex Poellot, Bryce Catavia and Reed Poellot, one great grandson Brandon Smith. Very special niece Kristin Poellot who donated a kidney to her “AP” (Aunt Pearl) 29 years ago. Many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Pearl was predeceased by her husband Harry in 2011, her parents Chester (Mildred) Hooker, step-mother Irene, sibling Mervin Hooker. Her mother- and father-in-law Harry (Lina) Poellot, sisters-in-law Gerri Poellot and Sylvia Hooker.
Special thanks to all of Pearl’s caregivers and friends at Lyndon Bible Church. If you wish, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no calling hours or funeral at this time.
Plans are to have a graveside service in September of 2020 by Pastor Joe Battaglia at Lyndon Center Cemetery in Lyndon Center, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
