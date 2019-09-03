Pearl M. Hodge - Obituary

Pearl M. Hodge, age 78, formerly of Sutton, Vermont, passed away at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Friday night, August 30, 2019, following a long decline.
Pearl was born in Brighton, Vt., on September 20, 1940, daughter to the late James and Grace (Moulton) Meehan. She grew up in Island Pond and married Burton H. Hodge on December 10, 1959. They made their home in Sutton where she became a homemaker/farmer’s wife and all that was entailed at that time.
She loved going to dances, whether it was polkas/gallows or square dancing. Pearl was a great cook and a great baker. Her pies and crusts were the absolute best as well as her cinnamon rolls. She became an active member in the Sutton Baptist Church and Bible Study. Pearl loved to give. Over the years she made literally hundreds of flower arrangements using coffee mugs that she may have obtained from a yard or rummage sale. If someone was ill, feeling down, or just because a little pick-me-up was in order, then Pearl would offer a bright arrangement. She would take the time to visit some elderly people or even drive them to an appointment. She enjoyed going to different meal sites in Lyndonville, Burke and Island Pond. Polly, as her family knew her, loved reunions and was sure to supply a few baked items.
Pearl is survived by her 4 children: Linda and Dennis Drown of Lyndonville, Rose McGrath of Sutton, Carl and Darla Hodge of Sutton, Dale Hodge also of Sutton; 5 grandchildren: Nikia Drown of Williston, Naomi Drown (Shannon Rutledge) of North Concord, Nathan Drown (Jackie) of North Carolina, Lance McGrath (Ashley) of Williston, Renee McGrath of Burlington; step-grandchildren: Jennifer Berry (Jason) of Sutton and Tom Vigeant (Mindy) of Waterford; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to nephew Tony Morey and niece Laurie Morey for all their support.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Burton, on November 18, 2017 and by her sister Rachel Morey.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Sutton Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Heinrichs officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Sutton Village Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening September 5 at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sutton Baptist Church, 125 Church Street, Sutton VT 05867 or to a senior meal site of one’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
