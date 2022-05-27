Pearl Marko, age 81, of Marko Road, Concord, Vt., died peacefully at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab, in St. Johnsbury, May 24, 2022, where she had resided since 2018.
Pearl was born in Concord, Vt., on May 3, 1941, daughter to the late Frank and Marion (Miltmore) Pierce. Concord was her home throughout her life, graduating from Concord High School in the Class of 1959 and when she married Robert Marko in 1959, home remained there. Pearl worked at Fairbanks Scales, Grand Union and for many years after at Hitchner’s in Littleton where she retired in the early 2000s. For the next 4-5 years she was a member of the Green Team at Weidmann. Pearl was able to travel with her sister, Elva to several places in the country including Branson, Las Vegas, Georgia and Atlantic City. She enjoyed snowmobiling, boating and kayaking and all the activities that she could with her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Tracy Marko of Concord, 2 grandchildren: Alicia Whitcomb, Krystal Whitcomb, 2 great-grandchildren: Lucas & Kaya and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Larry Marko in 1981, her daughter, Penny Whitcomb in 2010 and 3 siblings: Elva Fisher, Donald Pierce and Dale Pierce.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday June 2, 2022, at the Concord Village Cemetery. There will be no Calling Hours.
Memorial donations may be made in Pearl’s name St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center, 1248 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.