Pearl Willey, 94, of Summer Street, Lancaster, N.H., died December 25, 2020, at Weeks Medical Center, Lancaster, after recent health issues.
Mrs. Willey was born in Clarksville, N.H., on February 26, 1926, the daughter of Noel J. and Rosa E. (Beauchemin) Benoit.
Surviving family members include her children: Fred J. Willey Jr. and Yvonne R. Willey; her stepdaughters: Merilene Nowell and June Hill; grandchildren: Michelle Starr-Deibert, Meredith Willey, Robyn Willey, Aloura Willey, Fred J. Willey, Shania Willey, Adrianne Willey, Aubrey Willey; great-grandchildren: Tanner Johnson, Dale Leighton Jr., Braylee Leighton, Ryleigh Mills, Hudson Reid; her siblings: Lawrence, Reginald, Edwin and Alphonse Benoit; and many nieces and nephews who all pitched in to support her while she lived in her own home. She was predeceased by her husband Fred J. Willey Sr. in 1984; siblings Noel, Ted, Eugene, John and Yvonne; her stepson James Willey; and her dear friend Calvin Hood.
Pearl loved spending time with her family, and she enjoyed sewing.
At Pearl’s request there will be no services.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Lancaster, NH.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster.
