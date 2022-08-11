Penny Wheeler Obituary

Penny (Curtis) Wheeler of Derby passed away on July 29, 2022, at 56 years old after an almost two-year battle with cancer. Upon diagnosis, instead of cowering in the face of a death sentence, she and her husband, Scott, went on what Penny called the “Living the Dream Tour.” They traveled the country from Maine to Michigan to New Mexico, visiting their children and grandchildren, and simply going about celebrating life.
Although many of her family and close friends knew of her diagnosis, many other people did not. That is the way she wanted it, because she wanted to live the final chapter of her life under her own terms and not under the specter of pity and sorrow because, despite life being far too short for her, she insisted she had lived a more wonderful life than she had ever expected.
Born on May 28, 1966, to John and Ruth (Barrup) Curtis, Penny grew up in Brownington, the youngest of four children. Being the youngest and the only girl growing up with three older rough and tumble outdoorsmen brothers prepared her well for the challenges of life. Many young girls like frilly dresses, but Penny would hear nothing of it. If her brothers weren’t going to wear dresses, she wasn’t going to either. Her parents were poor, but they weren’t too poor to help those in need, a trait Penny inherited from them, along with their strong work ethic.
Penny is survived by her husband, Scott, who she married on Aug. 17, 1985. There are probably few other couples closer than they were. They did everything together, including being very active in their children’s lives as children and adults. She was happiest when she was cooking for a house full of family and friends. Penny and Scott also enjoyed traveling, camping, and exploring the country and meeting people.
For the last 20 years she and Scott owned and published Vermont’s Northland Journal, a monthly magazine dedicated to sharing and preserving the history of the Northeast Kingdom. They also hosted a multitude of community events, including those to honor our veterans. Penny shunned the spotlight, but Scott was always fond of telling people that she was certainly the brains of the outfit, and he meant every word of it.
Penny had many loves, but none of them surpassed the love she had for her children and grandchildren. To some of her six grandchildren she was known as “Gramma Gee,” and to others, she was “Nana.” Surviving her are her children: Curtis Wheeler and his wife, Gabrielle, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and New Sweden, Maine; Nick and his wife, Abigail, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Emily Brugman and her husband, Robert, of Marquette, Michigan. She is also survived by the joys of her life: her grandchildren, Brooke and Daniel Wheeler, and Lucas, Annabelle, Henry, and James Brugman. She is also survived by honorary children, Lewis and Jennifer Hatch, and honorary grandchild, Lewis Hatch V, along with her beloved golden retrievers, Boulder and Molly, and her bed warmer of a cat, Kanga.
Also surviving her are her brothers Benny Curtis and his wife, Karol, and Lyle Curtis and his wife, Becky. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Wayne Wheeler, and his partner, Diane Saxton, and Scott’s brothers Jeff, and Kevin (Tammy). She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces (including Kelly Randall and Karissa Vinal who she thought of as her own children) and uncles and aunts, in addition to a lifelong friend, Louise (Swett) Lieberum, and two former sisters-in-law, Sue Paquette (Larry) and April Wheeler. In addition, she leaves behind too many friends to list. She is also survived by her beloved Northland Journal team.
Penny was predeceased by her parents, John and Ruth Curtis; a brother, Robin, at birth; her brother Lee; and her mother-in-law, Pauline Wheeler.
In addition to being the co-publisher of the Journal, Penny worked in the healthcare field for almost 30 years, including as a pharmaceutical clinical analyst. For the last two years, she managed Northeast Kingdom Hematology Oncology in Newport. No matter what role Penny played in her healthcare career, she was a champion of patients of every socioeconomic class.
A woman of a deep, quiet faith, in times of struggle, family members and friends often turned to her for a nonjudgmental ear and a shoulder to cry on. Throughout her time on earth, she exemplified how to live honorably, and during the final chapter of her life, she taught those around her how to die with grace, dignity, gratitude, and humor.
Should friends wish, contributions may be made in Penny’s name to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855 or to the Northeast Kingdom Hematology Oncology’s Patient Caring Fund, PO Box 838, Newport, VT 05855.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.