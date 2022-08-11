Penny Wheeler Obituary

Penny Wheeler

Penny (Curtis) Wheeler of Derby passed away on July 29, 2022, at 56 years old after an almost two-year battle with cancer. Upon diagnosis, instead of cowering in the face of a death sentence, she and her husband, Scott, went on what Penny called the “Living the Dream Tour.” They traveled the country from Maine to Michigan to New Mexico, visiting their children and grandchildren, and simply going about celebrating life.

Although many of her family and close friends knew of her diagnosis, many other people did not. That is the way she wanted it, because she wanted to live the final chapter of her life under her own terms and not under the specter of pity and sorrow because, despite life being far too short for her, she insisted she had lived a more wonderful life than she had ever expected.

