Perley A. Whipple III Obituary

Perley A. Whipple, III, of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2022, of a glioblastoma brain tumor with family and a very close friend, Bonnie, by his side.
Perley was born in Lancaster, New Hampshire, on Oct. 26, 1948, the son of Perley A., Jr., and Rita Cyr Whipple. He graduated from White Mountains Regional High School in 1968 and joined the National Guard that same year. He served with the 2nd Battalion 197th Field Artillery New Hampshire Army National Guard for 21 years, retiring in 1989 with the rank of Major. He was very proud to lead the Color Guard in the holiday parades in Lancaster and Whitefield and the Lancaster Fair.
Perley worked as Plant Manager at Persons Concrete for 23 years and Burndy Corporation in Littleton as 2nd Shift Production Supervisor, retiring in 2012.
He was a lifetime member of the Elks and Exalted Ruler in 1979-1980. Perley was a 48-year member of the Groveton American Legion and served on the Profile High School Board for six years. In retirement, he worked part-time as a driver for Crosstown Motors in Littleton, a job he truly enjoyed. Perley loved cooking, camping, watching the Boston Red Sox, and his favorite old shows on TV Land.
Perley leaves his wife, Tina (Graber) Whipple of 51 years, children Derek, wife Betsy and grandchildren Holden and Nolan of San Anselmo, Calif., Brent of Bolton Valley, Vt., and Chad of Bethlehem, N.H. Perley was predeceased by his parents and sister Judy Whipple-Brown. He is survived by a brother Lance and wife Carolyn, sisters Brenda Whipple of Lancaster and Sandra (Whipple) Willey and husband Dennis of Dalton, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster, N.H. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Summer Street cemetery in Lancaster, N.H. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH 03561, or North Country Home Health and Hospice, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
