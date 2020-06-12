Perley Emery Densmore, 80, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on March 26, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Perley was born in Lyndon, Vt. on July 29, 1939, the son of Pearley H. and Mabel A. (Noyes) Densmore. He was raised in St. Johnsbury and North Danville, and studied autobody at the St. Johnsbury Trade School. Perley is remembered for his strong work ethic and love of family. He worked at a shoe shop in Littleton, N.H. early on and later opened his own autobody shop. Perley last worked at VT Tap & Die/ Northeast Tool where he retired from after many years. In his younger days, Perley drove stock cars and was in bowling leagues with his family; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. He was a loving father and a dedicated husband to Sandra, most especially during her time at the Pines Nursing Home.
Survivors include four children: Mark S. Densmore and wife, Cheryl, of Washington; Susan J. Luby and husband, Joe, of California; Sandra M. St Clair and husband, Michael, of Massachusetts; and Perley G. Densmore and wife, Melissa, of Maine; sisters: Joanne Langmaid of Vermont and Gail Paradis of Vermont; 8 grandchildren: David and Daniel Gunderman, Aidan Luby, Emma and Sophia St Clair, Zion Mercado, and Alden and Brielle Densmore; 4 great-grandchildren: Beyza, Wyatt, Cade, and Brooklyn; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Perley was predeceased in 2017 by his beloved wife, Sandra, and his four brothers, Floyd Densmore, Reginald Densmore, Merrill Densmore, and Richard Densmore.
A Graveside Service will take place in the Lyndon Center Cemetery on June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barbara Dwyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Perley’s memory can be made to: Lyndon Area Meal Site, 76 Depot Street, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
