Perley John Wright Obituary

Perley John Wright, 87, of Waterman Circle in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, at Albany Medical Center, Albany, N.Y., with his wife, Carolyn, and two grandsons by his side.
Perley was born in Berlin, N.H., on May 30, 1935, to John George and Eliza (Lang) Wright. He grew up on Rocky Acres in West Lunenburg, Vt., and went to local schools, graduating as Salutatorian of the Concord High School Class of 1954. Perley went on to put himself through Lyndon Teachers College by working at Gilman Paper Mill during the summer. He was very proud of his time at Concord High School and at Lyndon Teachers College where he made many life-long friends. He was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Lyndon in 1988. Perley taught math and coached basketball at Cabot High School for 5 years and taught at the St. Johnsbury Middle School for 35 years where he was also the Assistant Principal and was well loved.
An active man, Perley was a walker and a runner. He coached Little League baseball and softball and Recreation Department and middle school basketball. Well into his 50s, he officiated high school basketball and soccer games. He liked to keep a garden: his was one of the first plots at the Community Gardens at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. He was an avid birder, collected coins, stamps, and baseball cards, and enjoyed trips to Ireland, Hawaii, and many places in the continental U.S. He loved his Yankees while being forgiving to the Red Sox fans in the family. He was a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist Church serving as Financial Secretary for 19 years and as a Lay Speaker. Perley talked constantly about his family and how proud he was of them.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years: Carolyn Wright of St. Johnsbury; his three children: Peter Wright of Lunenburg, Jay Wright and wife Janelle of Potomac, Md., and Julie Nadeau and husband Nate of Waterford, Vt.; a brother-in-law: Everett Ranney; eight grandchildren: P.J., Corinne, and Theodore Wright, and Andrew, David, Grace, Katie, and Rosie Nadeau; a niece: Annette Cail; two nephews: John and James Ranney; and numerous cousins.
He was predeceased by his younger sister: Annie Ranney; and an older brother: John Wright Jr.
A Funeral, officiated by Reverend Aaron Yi, will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 36 Central Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will be later in the spring at Mt. Pleasant.
Donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society, or St. Johnsbury Little League.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.