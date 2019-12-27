Perry G. Moulton, 67, of Franconia, N.H., died Dec. 13, 2019.
He was born on May 6, 1952 to James A. Moulton and Rachel B. Moulton. Perry went to Dow Academy through grade school and graduated from Littleton High School in 1970. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1974. He returned home to stay and run the family business. After doing business on Littleton Main Street for 56 years, Perry closed out RAES Smoke Shop and retired late spring of 2018. He was predeceased by his father James A. Moulton.
He is survived by his mother Rachel B. Moulton and his older brother Larry J. Moulton, both of Franconia.
Arrangements and care have bee entrusted to Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home. For more information or to view an on-line Tribute, go to www.phaneuf.net.
