Peter Ackermann - Obituary

In the Cabot home that he built on a lush, green hill with an amazing view of the Green Mountains, Peter John Ackermann peacefully passed away in his own bed while he slept. He had impeccable timing passing away on his father’s birthday, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 64. His two sons were sitting on the beautiful patio that he designed and his wife was quietly reading next to him. He wanted a goodbye party to say farewell to his lifelong friends and family, and that is what he got. For a week, a steady stream of hundreds of people with stories to tell and tears to shed showed up, called and wrote letters. They laughed and played the card games that he loved to play, retold the jokes that he loved to tell, and sat on the Harley that he loved to drive. They ate ice cream (his favorite food) and stared at his tractor collection.
His four grandchildren called him ‘Grampy’ and boy did he love them fiercely. Pete spent his free time doing puzzles and building scale models of farm equipment. He taught his two sons how to run a dairy farm, use power tools, build, and do electrical work. Peter was born in Meadville, Pa. on March 3, 1956 and he was raised in Cabot, Vt., which he called home for 60 years. He made every person he met feel special and poured his heart and soul into every job he did.
Pete is survived by his wife, Susan Ackermann, two sons and their spouses; James and Sara Ackermann, Ian and Caitlin Ackermann, stepson, Kevin Bell, as well as four grandchildren; Allie, Andee, Blake, and Bryce. He also leaves behind his mother, Elizabeth Ackermann and brother, Walter Ackermann.
Peter’s family imagines him walking into a large hayfield in a sunny Heaven dressed in jeans, flannel shirt and a baseball cap while being greeted by his smiling dad, Albert and excited younger brother, Owen. He put all he had into making everything he did his own version of perfect. A perfect family, perfect home, perfect life. Up until his last day he saw that they were. Pete perfect.
In keeping with Peter’s wishes, a private celebration will be held at a later date. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
