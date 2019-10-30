January 28, 1938-October 21, 2019
Peter J. Bowles, of Leesburg, Fla.. and West Barnet, Vt., died on Oct. 21, 2019 in Leesburg, Fla. Peter was born in Easton, N.H. He graduated from Dow Academy before going into the Air Force, where he served in England.
Peter worked for Dick Leonard, Burndy and EHV. He loved bowling, playing card games and helping with the ladies softball team in Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years. Jean Bowles of Leesburg, Fla. and his seven children; James (Janeane), Erie, Pa; Shirley (Craig), Passumpsic, Vt; Barbara Burnham, Derby Center, Vt; Paul (Linda), Belmont, Ma; Nancy (Brian) Cilley, Bradford, Vt; Linda (Carl) Bickford, Weston, Vt; Kathie Arbuckle (Steve), Colchester, Conn. Also surviving Peter are 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, his brother-in-law and sister in law Richard and Gail Smith of Boulder, Colo.
Peter was predeceased by his son in law Burnie Burnham.
He will be remembered by family and friends for his love of the Yankees, woodworking and get togethers at the camp on Harvey’s Lake.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the summer of 2020. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.