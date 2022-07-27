Peter Joseph Morrissette Obituary

Peter Joseph Morrissette

Peter Joseph Morrissette, age 79, of Lyndonville, died peacefully on July 26, 2022, due to complications from cancer. Peter was a very active member of the Lyndonville community, a world traveler, and a devout family man.

Born on May 9, 1943, in Providence, Rhode Island, Peter moved to Lyndonville at the age of 9, when his parents Alfred and Florence (Demers) moved to town to run the May Store, the Five-and-Dime on Depot Street. For the next 70 years, Peter’s permanent address would remain the house on Williams Street that his parents first bought.

