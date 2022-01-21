Peter Laurent Roy Obituary

Peter Laurent Roy, 46, of Monroe Road, Bath, N.H. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Peter was born on Sept. 11, 1975, in Woodsville to Ernest A. Roy and Louise W. (Bradley) Roy.
He was a graduate of Woodsville High School, class of 1993. Following graduation, he continued his education at the University of New Hampshire and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Whittemore School of Business. This is where he met his future wife, Tara.
After receiving his degree, he worked at Roy Refrigeration. He married Tara Bernier on June 5, 1999, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Woodsville, N.H. Following their marriage they moved to San Antonio, Texas, then to Honolulu, Hawaii where Tara was stationed at Tripler Army Medical Center. Together they returned to New Hampshire in 2003. They started PT Farm in 2004, where he worked beside his wife and his family until his passing.
Peter was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Woodsville where his voice was always a welcomed leader to the 7:15 a.m. Mass.
He is predeceased by his father, Ernest Arthur Roy on Aug. 23, 2013.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tara (Bernier) Roy; two sons, Calvin and Gabriel Roy; three daughters, Madeleine, Dorothy, and Rose Roy; his mother Louise (Bradley) Roy of Bath, N.H.; three brothers, Elie Roy and wife Amanda of Pike, N.H.; Benjamin Roy and wife Arinn of Bath, N.H.; and Bradley Roy and wife Christina of Bath, N.H.; he is also survived by many loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pete was an incredibly hard worker and instilled that work ethic in his children. He was constantly in search of the most efficient way to complete a task. He had a strong connection to the land and loved the farm and working along with his family to manage 1,000 head of cattle, pigs, and sheep. He loved doing the rounds to check on the animals, hay, and corn. He especially loved river swims after long days in the hay field. Sunday morning breakfasts after church were an important time for him to talk about the world, business, and life with his brothers. And Friday morning breakfasts at “the counter” were a routine for Pete and the kids.
He was an avid reader of historical non-fiction and would quote selections and quiz his kids on important dates in U.S. history. He enjoyed playing the guitar and entertained all of the kids while on vacation with various renditions of “The Fox” and “Bessie the Heifer.”
He skied every winter with his kids through school programs at Cannon Mountain. He was known for his special attire of green woolies and vintage ski equipment.
He could make friends anywhere and anytime no matter who it was.
If people choose, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 21 Pine St. Woodsville, NH 03785
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Woodsville. A public committal service will be held at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
