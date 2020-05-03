Peter Richardson Akley, age 76, of Pascagoula, MS, died May 1, 2020, at the Singing Rivers Hospital of COVID-19. He was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on October 8, 1943, son to the late Clarence Vernon and Helene Erma (Richardson) Akley.
He is survived by his sister: Jeanne Elliot and her husband, Arthur, of Lyndon Center, Vt., and his daughter: Tonya Buzzi Smith of Colchester, Vt.
A time of remembrance will be held by the family, and a complete obituary will be published at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
