Peter Wojtul - Obituary

On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Peter John Wojtul, of Littleton, N.H. passed away at the age of 75, at Bayfront Hospital, Brooksville, Fla. Peter was born to Peter Wojtul and Virginia (Trull) Wojtul on July 28, 1944. Peter grew up in Scarsdale, N.Y. and spent his summers on Candlewood Lake in Connecticut. Peter graduated from Franconia College and this is where he met his wife, Marion A. (Sharon) Wojtul, and together they raised their two daughters, Debbie and Brande, and their son, Jon-Paul.
Peter had a passion for fishing both deep sea and lake. Peter also had a love for animals and was always with dogs by his side.
Peter is survived by his wife, Marion A. Wojtul of Littleton, N.H. and Brooksville, Fla; his three children, Debbie Leonard of Maine; Brande Plourde of Massachusetts; Jon-Paul Wojtul of Colorado. His sister Virginia Burgin of Rhode Island; his three grandchildren, Alaina Plourde, Shane Leonard, Adelia Leonard and his great granddaughter Alexis Robbins, and his niece Desdemona Burgin.
There will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life will be held in New Hampshire at a later date. Details will be provided in a future publication of this newspaper.
