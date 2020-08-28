Philip C. Barrett, 43, of East Burke, Vt., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Lyndonville. Friends may call on the family on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Full obituary will be published in Monday’s edition. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
