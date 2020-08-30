Philip C. Barrett - Obituary

Philip C. Barrett, age 43, of East Burke, Vt., passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Lyndonville.
Phil was born in USAF Hospital on RAF Lakenheath in Mildenhall, England, on November 2, 1976, son to Patsy Ann (Gibbs) and Peter Clifford Barrett. He was raised and educated in Concord, N.H., and finished education in St. Johnsbury. He had a number of jobs over the years including working as a bouncer at Max’s and Phat Kats. He had been with Rural Edge within the past years as a maintenance man. He loved this job and took pride in his work. His long-term hobby was what he loved best and that was riding and building motorcycles. He could take a dead Harley and bring it back to life. His garage was his sanctuary and enjoyed working on anything with a motor.
He knew so many people that when something needed to be done, Phil was there to do it. His Biker friends were his family, NEK Riders & Broken Jokers. Phil was a strong supporter of The Scouts. He loved to help the boys work in the garage, not by doing the work, but by instruction and making them do it. His good friends became part of his family and that meant the world to him.
He is survived by his life partner of the past 7 years, Kari D. Harris, of E. Burke; his father, Peter Barrett of Littleton, N.H.; his mother, Patsy Gibbs, of Idaho; 4 children: Michael T. Morin (Korrine Towle) of Sheffield, Kyle J. Morin (Tina Bell) of Sheffield, Austin Rice (Salena Mooney) of Lyndonville, Vt., Kassidy A. Dehaven (Tucker Mallett) of Lyndonville; 2 brothers: Peter C. Barrett Jr., (Shannon) of Aurora, Colo., Patrick C. Barrett (Sherry) of Barnet, Vt.; and most especially Kari’s sons whom Philip considered his own: Jason David Isham and Isaac Jacob Isham; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the family on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Masks will be required in the premises.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at 3085 East Burke Road, Lyndonville, Vt., Sunday, Sept 6, starting at 4 p.m. Please join to honor his life, share stories, and be together during this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
