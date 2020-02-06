Philip L. Villeneuve - Obituary

Philip Louis Villeneuve, 99, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Pines Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville, Vt.
Phil was born in Coventry, Vt. on Aug. 12, 1920, to Phillippe and Cecile (Anger) Villeneuve. He was raised in the local area. Phil served in the Navy in WWII as a minesweeper in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. On Aug. 30, 1941, he married Mary Elizabeth Collins and shared 57 years with her until her death in 1998. Phil worked as a mechanic for Goss’s, the St. Johnsbury Garage, and the Town of St. Johnsbury, from which he retired in 1985. He was a member of VFW Post 793.
Survivors include three sons: Paul of Waterford, Vt., Robert and wife, Kathy, of St. Johnsbury, and Richard of Waterford, Vt.; three daughters: Joan Soulia and husband, Donald, of Rochester, N.Y., Rosemary Crane and husband, Jack, of Lunenburg, Vt., and Rita Libby and husband, Keith, of McIndoe Falls, Vt.; daughter-in-law: Jeannette Villeneuve of West Burke, Vt.; 12 grandchildren: Michael, Danny, and Matthew Villeneuve, Randy Soulia, Thomas and Timothy Villeneuve, Amy Hill, Melissa Davis, Jennifer Thomas, and Krystine, Gage, and Gina Villeneuve; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife: Mary E. Villeneuve; son: John; brothers: Robert, Laurent, Cyril, and William; and sisters: Mary Vellener, Jeanne McKenzie, Rose Cady, and Ferne Perron.
Friends may call on the family Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, 6-8 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Fr. Karl Hahr will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. John Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. All are invited to a reception at St. John’s.
Memorial donations may be made in Phil’s name to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.