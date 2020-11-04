Philip Lloyd Rowell - Obituary

Philip Lloyd Rowell, age 31, of Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on October 30, 2020. Phil graduated high school from Maple Leaf Academy in Plainfield, Vt., in 2007 and grew up in Walden and West Danville, Vt.
Phil was loved by so many people. He had a heart of gold and a back of steel. He loved snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, fishing and spending time with his only daughter – Myiah Lynn Rowell. Myiah was the apple of his eye, and the love of his life. Phil loved all children and they all loved him back.
Myiah’s mom, Tarena Nelson, had a very special place in Phil’s heart. She was the love of his life and he absolutely adored her.
Phil was always the life of the party wherever he went. He was always smiling or laughing or making someone else smile. That was his biggest asset, his smile. He lit up every room he walked in to.
Phil had an unbreakable bond with his stepdad Ray. He was like a son to him, and always treated him like he was his own. They were best friends and were together daily. They enjoyed snow machining, fishing and Phil got his first deer with Ray.
John Sherburne was a very important friend to Phil. He enjoyed snow machining with him. Pa, Raymond Coutu Sr. was a very important grandfather to Phil, as well. He was very close to him.
Dustin Dunbar was a very special friend and cousin to Phil, growing up they were almost always together. He had so many people that loved him and he touched so many. His sister Lindsey was extremely special to Phil. They had a very close bond. He will be greatly missed by his entire family and will never be forgotten. His name will be used daily, so he can live on in our hearts forever.
Phil is survived by his mother and stepdad: Janice and Ray Coutu Jr. of West Danville; father: Lloyd Rowell and Karen Westover of Walden; Grandparents: Ray and Sara Coutu of Danville and Norbert and Gloria Rowell of Walden; brother: Jeremy Rowell of Barton and his children Emma and Taron Rowell; sister: Lindsey Rowell of Johnson, her husband Clinton LaClair, and their children Danae and Bailey LaMadeleine and Donovan LaClair; Stepbrother: Raymond Coutu III of Orleans; and Phil’s daughter: Myiah Lynn Rowell of St. Johnsbury.
He was predeceased by his grandparents: Richard & Justine Stuart, and cousins: Dylan Dunbar and Raymond LaBounty III.
Services will be planned for next summer and there will be no calling hours at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.