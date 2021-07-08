Philip Tallman Obituary

Philip Brian Tallman, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on July 2, 2021 at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt. after a long battle with cancer.
Phil was born in Omaha, Neb. on July 18, 1941 to Isabelle (McNeill) and R. C. Tallman. After R.C.’s death in Normandy, France on June 11, 1944, Isabelle and Phil moved from Indianola, Neb. to Greeley, Colo. where Phil was raised by his mother and stepfather, Ray Thomas. Phil graduated from Greeley High School in 1959. Soon after, he joined the United States Army as an infantryman and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and Okinawa, Japan where he served for 22 months. After an honorable discharge from the Army in 1965, Phil attended Colorado State College where he met his wife and best friend, Susan Jenks from Danville, Vt. They were married on June 14, 1968 in Greeley, Colo. and had two children, William and Sarah.
The majority of Phil’s working career was spent in construction sales, culminating in 32 years employment with Morrow Equipment Company. While living in Greeley, Phil was a member and elder of Grace Reformed Church. In 2017 Phil and Susan retired to their home in Danville, Vt. where he enjoyed the support of their extended family and community. Phil was an active member of Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church.
He was predeceased by his mother, Isabelle Thomas and stepfather, Ray Thomas.
Phil is lovingly remembered by Susan Tallman, his wife of 53 years, son William Tallman of Greeley, Colo., daughter Sarah Tallman (Christopher Baker) of Denver, Colo.; brother Gerald Thomas (Faye) of Auburn, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Jenks and Ginny Flanders, and brother-in-law Jim Jenks (Jan) and nieces and nephews.
Phil was a man of faith, honesty, loyalty and strength. His strong will and kindness, second only to his fierce love will be remembered by many. Devoted husband, father and friend, Phil was an avid reader who loved cars, world history, animals, music, the Colorado plains and his family.
The family wishes to express appreciation to The Danville Health Center and Dr. Tanner, Norris-Cotton Cancer Center and Dr. Devitskiy, The staff at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, and the paramedics at CALEX Ambulance Service.
A memorial service will take place at Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 249 Airport Rd. Barre, Vt. on July 17, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pope Memorial Library, P.O. Box 260 Danville, VT 05828.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8
