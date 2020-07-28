Philip Verrati - Obituary

Philip Verratti, 72, of Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, N.H., died at his home on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Phil was born in Berlin, N.H. on May 2, 1948 to Albert Sylvio and Lydia (Sweatt) Verratti. Originally from Errol, N.H., he has lived locally for many years.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served on Pershing Missile platforms.
A hard worker, over time, Phil has been employed by many printing companies including Equity Printing in Orford, as well as owning and operating Perez Litho.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking projects. He loved sailing with friends when visiting the British Virgin Islands. Phil was a great storyteller. He had a knack for helping people just enough to get them to be able to finish a job or task themselves.
He is survived by a daughter, Jen Winchester of Nebraska; two sons, Kevin Verratti and wife Samantha of Francestown, N.H. and Eric Verratti of Errol; three grandchildren, Codi Verratti, Taylor Gese and husband Michael, and Leah Verratti; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Alden Verratti and wife Barbara of Texas; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, Albert and Lydia Verratti, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Halle Coffin; and five siblings, Everett Porter, Eugene Verratti, Marguerite Beckham, Leon Verratti, and Thomas Verratti.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 30, from 5-6 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. In keeping with social distancing recommendations, those attending are required to wear masks.
Burial will be scheduled for a later date and time to be announced in the Errol Cemetery.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
