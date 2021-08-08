Philippe Stebenne Obituary

Philippe Stebenne, 92, of Island Pond, Vt., died peacefully on Aug. 3, 2021. He was reunited with his dear wife, Jeannine, almost 6 years after her passing.
Philippe was born on Dec. 29, 1928, to Philibert and Maria (Marcotte) Stebenne. He was known for his strong work ethic and quiet perseverance – characteristics that were instilled in him from a young age, as he began working with his father logging the local forests when he was just a boy. Philippe became skilled in the art of horse logging, a method of logging that has all but disappeared in today’s modern world.
On Oct. 22, 1955, Philippe married his beloved wife, Jeannine (Cyr) Stebenne, in St. Mathias, Quebec. Jeannine and Philippe traveled from Quebec to various New England towns, and in 1964 they settled in Island Pond, Vt., where they raised their seven children. Philippe continued to log forests throughout northern New England, and he had an undeniable love for the work. At the age of 69, he achieved his dream of owning his very own Franklin 170 skidder. His work ethic was unmatched, and he was proud to know that he inspired this quality in his own children.
Philippe was a proud Catholic and a devoted member of the St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond, Vt. Philippe and Jeannine spent countless Sunday mornings praying together in the pews of St. James, followed by time spent with family in Canada. Philippe and Jeannine were known for their devotion to prayer, and always had a holy candle lit for those in need. They also enjoyed many trips to the Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupre to honor the beloved patron saint.
Philippe was happiest when surrounded by family. He was known as “Pip” to his 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Although he had a tough exterior, his grandchildren brought out his softer, sillier side. He was known for teasing and joking, sometimes laughing until tears formed in his eyes. He was an avid fan of wrestling, watching matches on TV and often traveling to Canada with his family to watch live matches.
Philippe was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Jeannine; his mother, Maria; his father, Philibert; his brothers, Antoine, Paul, Gerard, Roger, Jean Louis, Theodore, and Alphonse; and his sisters, Antonine and Marguerite. Philippe was also recently predeceased by his son-in-law, Gary O’Keefe.
Philippe is survived by his seven children: Alphonse Stebenne of Island Pond, Vt., Francine Sullivan and husband John of Billerica, Mass., Albert Stebenne and wife Priscilla of Derby Line, Vt., Donald Stebenne and wife Suzanne of Hartland, Vt., Ginette O’Keefe of Island Pond, Vt., Diane Sykes and husband Zeke of Island Pond, Vt., and Sylvie Daniels and husband Cecil of Island Pond, Vt.; his 16 grandchildren; and his 11 great-grandchildren.
Those who knew and loved Philippe are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, Aug 16, at St. James in Island Pond, Vt., at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Lakeside Cemetery. There will be no gathering following the interment.
