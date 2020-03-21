Phyllis A. Burrington, 77, of Derby, Vt., passed away on March 19, 2020 in Derby. She was born on March 6, 1943 to Calles Amidon and Doris (Chamberlain) Amidon of Lyndon Center, Vermont. On June 29, 1968 she married the love of her life Carroll “Pete” Burrington who survives her.
Phyllis was a member of The Derby Community Church. She worked there as a secretary for over 38 years. The Derby Community Church was a big part of her life. She was always helping others by making people food, taking them out to lunch, or even a car ride.
She enjoyed going camping with “Pete” especially in the summer at Will-O Wood, she loved all her four-legged animals that were like kids to her, and she loved making pies for her husband and members of the Church.
She is survived by her husband.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’s name to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society of VT, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT 05855, or to the Derby Community Church, P.O. Box 294, Derby, VT 05829.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.