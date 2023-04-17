Phyllis Antonia Fenoff Obituary

Phyllis Antonia Fenoff, age 94, of Wheelock, Vt., formerly of Lyndonville and Passumpsic, passed peacefully at the home of her daughter, Rita, in Wheelock, Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, where she has resided the past eight years.
Phyllis was born in Lyndon, Vt., on June 22, 1928, daughter to the late Joseph Antonio and Emilia Zelia (Larochelle) Grenier. She was raised and educated in Lyndonville. She married Gordon C. Fenoff and they shared 63 years together at the time of his passing in 2011. She worked at Burndy in St. Johnsbury and attended St. Elizabeth’s Church in Lyndonville. Phyllis enjoyed meals at the Burke Senior Meal Site, going to bingo, playing cards and games and loved making puzzles.
Survivors include her son: George Fenoff and Laurie of St. Johnsbury; her daughters: Esther Noel and Michael of Summerfield, Fla., Theresa Robinson and Clayton of Wilson, N.C., Rita Martin and Peter of Wheelock, Rose Fulford of Essex Jct, Vt., and Nancy Serrano and Gerardo of Los Angeles, Calif.; a sister-in-law: Caroline Church of Lyndonville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband: Gordon Fenoff; two sons: Lester and John; her 11 siblings including her twin, Philippe; grandchildren: Alicia Robinson, Lewis Fenoff, and Jeffrey Fenoff; and great-grandchild: Abigail Sjolander.
Special thanks to Phyllis’ caregiver, Charlene White, and the hospice team.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on May 25, 2023, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. Johns Street, St. Johnsbury.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Burke Meal Site, 212 School St., West Burke, VT 05871, Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to the NEK Council on Aging, 481 Summer Street Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
