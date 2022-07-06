Phyllis Donovan passed away peacefully at her home on June 24, 2022, joining her husband, Raymond Donovan, her daughter, Victoria Kolasinski and her beloved 4-legged friend, Mr. Perkins, to walk on with the Creator. She was born June 9, 1927, daughter of Clyde and Bessie Bower.
Phyllis was an exceptional woman, traveling the world in her younger years. With heart and soul, she practiced her Spiritual beliefs which gave her meaning and purpose. She was a businesswoman, an accountant, author and artist, was fiercely independent and determined.
When Phyllis came to Vermont to start a new chapter in her life, she was 75. Vermont drew her into relationships with many people, from the writer’s group she participated in, to the people whose home this land had been for thousands of years. At age 90, she published her first book. At 95, she was still gathering people at her home to guide, share and help. She left this world keeping a promise to remain on “the hill” where she had come to live among the ancestors who invited her there.
She is survived by her daughter Anastasia Donovan, her grandson, Lawrence Kolasinski, his wife Jessica, great-grandson, Isaiah, granddaughter Phyllis Kolasinski and many close friends.
We love you Phyllis and always will. Out among the stars, you will be the one that’s twinkling.
A celebration of her life is planned for July 17 at noon at her home with a potluck meal to follow.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.