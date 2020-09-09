Phyllis E. Usher - Obituary

Vermont and our world lost a true one-of-a-kind turbo-charged spirit in the pre-dawn hours of August 13, 2020. Phyllis E. Usher of East Burke, Vt., born September 20, 1965, passed away at home after an extended illness and under the peerless loving care of her extraordinary partner of 20 years, Carl “C.J.” Anderson.
Phyllis was the firecracker fifth of eight children and crashed her way through life in a noisy, fun bang. If ever there was merry mischief to be made, Phyllis was not far away, with a dimpled smile and robust laughter in her heart. She loved all animals, especially horses, and in particular, her spirited companion, Sergeant, a Quarter Horse saved from slaughter in Montana.
“Fee,” as was her affectionate moniker, was a fabulous cook, loved games, arts and crafts, and could solve any complex puzzle or head-scratching riddle. With her near-Herculean physical strength, she was the protector of all things great and small.
She leaves behind her bereft family: her patient mother, Rose Marie Usher of North Attleboro, Mass., her predeceased father, Phillip E. Usher Sr.; siblings: Linda L. Usher of Bellingham, Mass., Shane E. Usher of Bedford, Mass., Toni M. Schultheiss and her husband Mark of Attleboro, Mass., Dane W. Usher of Attleboro, Mass., Nikki A. Sanford and her husband Wayne of Cumberland, R.I., Kelly B. Usher and her partner Bob A. Smith of Northfield, Ohio, and Phillip E. Usher Jr., of North Attleboro, Mass.
Phyllis also leaves behind 3 nephews: Gregory M. Schultheiss of Pepperell, Mass., James M. Schultheiss and his wife Vivian of North Attleboro, Mass.; Jimmy P. Moretti of Austintown, Ohio; and her cherished, dear friends who so added sparkling life to her life, Gina Lewicki Jones, Kim Franklin, Missy LeMay, Pam Wade, and Jodi Korslund. She spoke fondly of you always. Fee passes the torch to the next brave defender of all things great and small.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Phyllis E. Usher’s memory be clearly noted with the donor’s name and address and made to: Wild Horse Education, 216 Lemmon Dr., #316, Reno, NV 89506; or online at: wildhorseeducation.org/donate.
Guibord Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.