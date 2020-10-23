Phyllis Eleanor Goss Copp Obituary

Phyllis G Copp, 83, of Cocoa, Florida, died Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Melodie’s Place, in Cocoa.
Born in St. Johnsbury, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Goss and Charlotte Stiles Goss.
She was a graduate of the St Johnsbury Academy, and Mary Fletcher Hospital, School of Nursing in Burlington, Vt.
Phyllis was predeceased by her daughter Jennifer Copp, her sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Stanley Russell, her sister-in-law Shirley Goss, and her brother-in-law Rev. Wendell Ash. She is survived by her daughter Sara Copp, son Robert Andrew Copp, and three grandchildren, Mikayla, Josephine, and Maxwell. She is also survived by her brother Cortland Joe Goss and his wife Phyllis, her sister Nancy Goss Eaton and her husband Peter, Robert W Copp, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, in St. Johnsbury Center, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at another time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Melodie’s Place LLC, 4685 Lee St, Cocoa, FL 32926, for the benefit of other residents, or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
Funeral Solutions in Cocoa, FL http://www.funeralsolutions.net , and Guibord, Pearsons & Sayles Funeral Homes in St. Johnsbury, VT http://www.saylesfh.com are handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.