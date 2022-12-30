Phyllis Lera Burrington Obituary

Phyllis Lera Burrington, age 85, of Brainerd Street, Danville, Vt., died peacefully at her home surrounded by her beloved family Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, 2022.
Phyllis was born in Peacham, Vt., on May 6, 1937, daughter to the late Lawrence and Hazel May (Morse) Woodward. She grew up in Peacham on the family farm and married Perley A. Burrington on Aug. 5, 1967, sharing only 17 years at the time of his passing on Aug. 23, 1984. She was a homemaker and also worked as a custodian and on the lunch staff at Danville High School. She also worked at the Danville Restaurant and Inn as cook, which she found to be very fulfilling. In her younger years she enjoyed snowmobiling, building a camp, gardening that kept her busy at the Farmers’ Market and keeping up a farmstand with those vegetables as well as lots of berries. She was known to her grand and great-grandkids as GG, and she loved without holding back. She received that back in abundance.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Annette Burrington, of Danville, one brother: Leonard Woodward (Ruthie) of Danville, one sister: Lucy Surridge of St. Johnsbury, eight grandchildren: Katherine Henderson (Damon) of West Burke, Jeremy Goss of Danville, Tiffany Benoit (Richie) of Danville, Karrie Brill (Randy) of Danville, Raven Burrington (Cooper Murphy) of West Burke, Samantha Burrington (Ryan Toal) of Albany, N.Y., Tony Burrington Jr. of Danville and her bonus grandson: Cameron Drew of Danville, 12 great-grandchildren: Karina, Kyriah, Kenzleigh, Kaylea, Landon, Blair, Meave, McKenna, Anthoni, Ricky, Lewis, Wells and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her son: Tony Burrington, her sister: Vivian May, and her brother: Richard Woodward.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Danville Congregational Church with Rev. Doug Carter officiating. Friends may call on the family from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. All are encouraged to wear Phyllis’ favorite color, green, to services.
A graveside service will take place in the spring at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Danville Green Cemetery on Brainerd Street.
