Phyllis Lorraine Hackett Obituary

Phyllis Lorraine Hackett, 82, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her home.
Phyllis was born in Bellows Falls, Vt. on Jan. 20, 1939, to the late Gary and Arlene (Arsenault) McAllister. She was raised in Guildhall and graduated from Groveton High School, Class of 1957. She was a caregiver for her daughter for years.
Phyllis enjoyed needlework, knitting and crocheting, and diamond dots. She loved her soap operas and was a NASCAR fan as well as a Steven Segal fan. She liked owls and collected them. Most of all, Phyllis loved spending time with her family, especially family cookouts.
Survivors include her three children: Richard Hackett and wife, Becky, of Lyndonville, Vt., Debbie Reichert and husband, Kevin, of Gould, Okla., and Amy Hackett of Lyndonville, Vt.; five granddaughters: Jodi Wade, Jamie and Julie Reichert, Jennifer Belle, Rebecca Christie; and five great-grandchildren: Leah Wade, Dylan Reichert, Bryanna and Richard McKinstry, and Izaiah Christie.
She was predeceased by a brother: Douglas McAllister.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.