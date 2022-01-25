Phyllis Mae Payette, 86, of Lackey Hill Road in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home.
Phyllis was born on Oct. 2, 1935, in Orleans, Vt. to Leonard and Alydia Mae (Govro) Russell. Growing up in Orleans, Peacham and St. Johnsbury, she attended local schools and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1953. On the Fourth of July 1954, Phyllis married Albert David Payette. The couple shared 63 years together until Albert’s death in 2018. Phyllis was a military wife and served her family as a homemaker for most of her life. She was a great baker and crafter, especially liking to cross stitch and sewing. Often leaving pins in the clothes she made for Grandchildren for them to find the hard way which became a long time joke. She enjoyed her vegetable garden, taking care of her flower beds, as well as watching and feeding the birds and reading her mystery books while sitting in the sun on her patio in the summertime.
Despite her small stature she had a huge attitude that would scare anyone but an even bigger heart for the ones she loved and a great sense of humor.
She was known as Mimi and Aunt Mimi to her Grandchildren and Great Nieces and Nephews, who had a very special place in her heart. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren any chance she could. If they didn’t go to visit her in more than a week she was sure to let them know. She loved having her family around for the holidays and putting her skills in the kitchen to good use.
Survivors include her children: Alydia Payette of Derby, Vt. and André Payette and wife, Karen, of Lyndonville, Vt.; sisters-in-law: Alona Payette of St. Johnsbury, June (Leslie Sr.) Mitchell of Lyndonville, Vt. and Donna (Peter) Dubray, and four grandchildren: Derek Garand of Danville, Vt., Corinne Payette-Raftery and husband, Erik, of Marlborough, Mass., Lukas Payette and partner, Lynsi Degree, of Hinesburg, Vt., and Angela Hurd and husband, John, of Chester, Vt.
She was predeceased by her son: Roderick and daughter-in-law Donna (Comeau) Payette; A special granddaughter-in-law: Jennifer Garand. Sister: Verna Mooney and Jim; brothers: Stanley Russell and Beverly, Arnold Russell and Patricia, Curtis Russell and Elna, and Roger Russell; Sisters-in-law: Agnes Dickerman and Catherine “Cappy” Mitchell. Brothers-in-Law: William “Bud” Payette, Reginald Payette and Dennis Payette.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery.
Charitable donations may be made in Phyllis’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association of VT, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495, or Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences are welcome online at saylesfh.com.
