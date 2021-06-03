Phyllis Pauline Ming Obituary

Phyllis Pauline Ming, 67, of Island Pond, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2021. After almost eight weeks of grief, she is now reunited with her beloved husband Gary to whom she would have been married for 30 years this August.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1953 to Gerald and Pauline Latouche in Claremont, N.H. The Latouche family moved to Island Pond Vermont in 1971 after Phyllis graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Claremont, N.H. Phyllis enjoyed life in the North Country all of her adult years, also living in Colebrook and Groveton, N.H. before returning to Island Pond.
Phyllis was a fun-loving spirit with a bright smile who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She welcomed all to her home, which was often filled with music. She cherished any time spent with her grandchildren and introduced them to her love of games and outdoor sports like snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ATVing, and camping.
Phyllis was a long-standing member of the Brighton American Legion Auxiliary Post 80 and volunteered many years selling Snowmobile TMA’s at the Welcome Center. She was a great supporter of her husband’s volunteer work on the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department and as a trail groomer operator with the Brighton Snowmobile Club.
She is survived by her children Jennifer Yahyia of Chandler Arizona, Nicholas Ming of Island Pond, and Jenny Ming of East Nassau, N.Y.; and sisters and their families, Joan & Lorne LeClaire of Pittsburg, N.H., Jean & Duane Graveline of Derby, Vt., Rena & Mark Ellingwood of Newark, Vt., Rita & Gary Major of Zion, Ill.; her Mother-in-law Beth Ming of Island Pond; brother-in-law Larry Ming and his wife Sylvie; as well as several grandchildren Ahmed, Myah, Chase, Madison and Morgan. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Gary Ming on April 3, 2021, her parents, and granddaughter Courtney.
Calling hours will be held at Curtis, Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home in Island Pond, Vermont on June 25, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. A dual graveside service for Phyllis and Gary will be held at Lake Side Cemetery June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vermont Food Bank online or by mail to Vermont Food Bank at 33 Parker Rd, Barre VT 05641. Condolences may be mailed to the estate. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.