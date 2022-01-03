Polly Hines Deslandes Obituary

Polly Hines Deslandes, 91, passed away Nov. 11, 2021, at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, N.H.
She was born on Dec. 26,1930 to Durward and Eva (Foss) Hines of Haverhill, N.H. Polly attended Haverhill Academy where she was senior class Secretary-Treasurer and graduated in 1948. She continued her education at the Laconia Business School in 1949.
On Jan. 29, 1972, Polly married Joseph G. Deslandes who predeceased her Nov. 11, 1993.
A longtime resident of Littleton, N.H. Polly and her husband worked at Norton Pike. After 37 years of service as a Senior customer service representative and insurance administrator Polly retired in 1998.
Retirement did not mean that Polly would be idle. She continued to be a beloved and active member of her extended family. She pursued her own interests in gardening and took up painting. Polly was a former member of Pike State Grange. Many will remember her at the Littleton Senior Center conducting activities and as a FCSFC and RSVP volunteer.
Polly never failed to say “I love you” when you visited. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by family, friends, and associates.
She is survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at Ricker Funeral Home 1 Birch St. Woodsville N.H. May 2, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Donations in her memory can be made to Littleton Senior Center.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
