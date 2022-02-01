Priscilla Ann Shufelt Obituary

Priscilla Ann Shufelt, 85, of Groveton, N.H. died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Jan. 26, 2022.
Priscilla was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 13, 1936 to the late Earl I. Barnett and Eunice P. Barnett.
Priscilla attended schools in East Concord , Vt. and Concord, Vt.
Priscilla worked at the S & W Market, Groveton Elementary School cafeteria and Movie House Video.
Priscilla loved many colors, ranging from purple, to lilac, to plum, to lavender, to periwinkle.
Priscilla was an animal lover, especially her dogs Sam, Shadow and Balou. And cats. Her cats. Your cats. Anybody’s cats. She took great pleasure in visits from any feline that wandered onto her deck. She would gleefully spoil them with cat food, chicken, turkey and cheese. And, oh how every cat in the neighborhood knew.
She lost her voice 30 years before passing, but that certainly didn’t mean she could not communicate. She was quick to laugh at our jokes, and equally as quick with a sigh and a dismissive wave at our nonsense.
Priscilla loved spending winters in Florida, traveling cross country visiting family In Oregon and many friends along the way and trips to Aruba with friends.
Priscilla leaves behind her four children, Timothy Shufelt and Brenda, Debbie Shufelt and Duane, Jeffrey Shufelt all of Groveton, N.H., and Cheryl Sterling and Rick of Lunenburg, Vt. Ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Emily Heathe of Lisbon, N.H. and brother, Richard Spencer of East Concord, Vt. and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, David in February, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at The Elmwood Cemetery in Franconia, N.H.
