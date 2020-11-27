Priscilla Boyan - Obituary

Priscilla Boyan, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep, in Santa Barbara, California, on Nov. 20, 2020. Priscilla was born on Sept. 14, 1920 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She is survived by Norman, her loving husband of 77 years, her sons Craig and Cory, their wives Barbara and Debra, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Wherever Priscilla went, she left behind a trail of friendships and warmth that has ended only now, the culmination of 100 years of goodness and kindness like few others.
A fuller celebration of Priscilla’s life story can be found on the website of the McDermott-Crockett mortuary in Santa Barbara, California.
Memorial service to be scheduled at a later time.
