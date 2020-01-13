Priscilla Jean Kleespies - Obituary

Priscilla Jean Kleespies, 67, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with her family by her side.
Priscilla was born on February 29, 1952, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to John and Jean (Hale) McKinstry. She was raised in the local area and attended local schools, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy. For much of her career, Priscilla worked as a seamstress and stitcher. On June 24, 2000, she married Robert James Kleespies and the couple shared 20 years together.
An avid crafter, Priscilla’s passion was sewing and crafting of any kind. Her life was creating something every day. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping and fishing. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #30 of Lyndon, Vt., having served as state president as well as other offices.
Survivors include her husband: Robert Kleespies of Lyndonville, Vt.; her son: John Drown (Heidi Emmons) of Littleton, N.H.; a daughter: Tracy Lee Jones of Florida; 2 brothers: Reginald McKinstry (Deb Griffith), and Randall McKinstry of Lyndonville; 4 grandchildren: Heidi Baker, Jason Young, Lindsey Young, and Colton Drown; a great-grandchild: Sophie Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister: Pamela Roberts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Charitable donations in Priscilla’s name can be made to American Legion Auxiliary Lyndon Unit 30, P.O. Box 1156, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
