Priscilla Joyce Engle Obituary

Priscilla Joyce Engle, born 31 January 1922, teacher, matriarch, adventurer, gardener, loving wife and mother of six children and longtime Caledonia County resident, passed away peacefully in her Peacham, Vermont, home on Sept. 3, 2022, at the tender age of 100. Priscilla was pre-deceased, in 2017, by her loving husband James Bruce Engle. From worlds apart — James from Montana and Iowa homesteading roots, Priscilla from London, England — they journeyed together for 67 years, husband and wife, best friends, travel partners, and life adventurers. Side by side, they proudly headed up the most multinational of families with children born in five countries. Immediate survivors are children Stephen, Judith, Philip, Susan, John and Peter; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way, as well as sister-in-law Dorothy Erickson.
Born in Chelsea, England, as she grew up she lost her mother and then her father at the early age of 4 and 23 respectively. Educated at St. Felix in Suffolk, England, she earned her Teaching Certificate at the University of London. She then embarked on a career as a teacher that was interrupted by World War II during which she found herself taking care of children that had been evacuated from London due to the blitz. In the aftermath of the war she frequently travelled overseas with her extended family. She particularly enjoyed the Austrian Alps, southern France, and northern Italy. It was while on holiday in the latter that she met James at a bus stop in Perugia, Italy, and never looked back.
Married to James, a U.S. Foreign Service Officer, on 10 June 1950, at Barnes Parish Church in London, they raised a family in such diverse locations as Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ghana, Nicaragua and Dahomey. She supported James while he was in foreign postings particularly with the social aspects of his job as a diplomat. When not posted overseas, they resided in Washington, D.C. while he was assigned to the U.S. State Department and she continued there with the family while he was on his unaccompanied assignments in other global locales. While on vacation in 1965 they discovered a fondness for the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and subsequently purchased homes and successively lived in Newbury, Groton, and Peacham.
For many years in retirement, they travelled together to Europe and the Middle East and visited family members across the U.S. and overseas. Her last trip overseas was when she was 90 years old. Always interested in the travel experiences of others, she promoted foreign languages as well as international culture, traditions, and history and encouraged her children to immerse themselves in international education in diverse locales. At one point her six children were living and working on four different continents. As a result, her children are well-accustomed to the challenges associated with foreign travel and many are multilinguists.
A devoted wife and mother, Priscilla was all about family and grandchildren. Eager to mentor. Always available. She had a great appetite for family news and nothing was more important than telephone calls with the grandchildren. She was tough with all on matters of etiquette and good manners and was ever the optimist. “Chin-up, keep calm, and carry-on” were her by-words, doubtless ingrained in her by her tough early years.
Passionate about gardens and gardening she coaxed the very best out of her array of flowers to the admiring glances of passers-by as well as photographers whose images of her rock gardens were featured in calendars and other statewide publications. As an antiques and flea marketing enthusiast she could be found on weekends at local auctions and yard sales. Priscilla was a member of the Church of England and for the last 45 years an active member of the Congregational Church in Peacham Church.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Priscilla’s spiritual advisor the Reverend Bob Potter as well as Dr. Steve Genereaux (Little Rivers Clinic), Dr. Winnie Tseng (Woodsville Eye Center) and Dr. Mary Ready (NVRH Palliative Care) and a team of dedicated and conscientious caregivers who supported her in her advancing years and health.
A Celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peacham Church followed by interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Priscilla’s name to the Preservation Fund of the Peacham Congregational Church, Peacham, VT 05862. Telephone: 802-592-3330.
