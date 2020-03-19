Priscilla Melahn - Obituary

Priscilla (Nelson) Melahn, 85, of Bradford, Vt., died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Blue Spruce Home, Bradford.
She was born in Haverhill, N.H., Oct. 21, 1934, a daughter of Leroy and Martha (Kendall) Nelson and graduated from Woodsville High School Class of 1952, and also from Pierce Business College, Concord, N.H.
On Jan. 14, 1956, she married John C. “Jack” Melahn, Jr, and following his career and discharge in 1972 from the United States Navy, they moved to Bradford. For several years Priscilla worked at Gray & Blake Insurance in Bradford, and later for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company. She was a member of the Bradford United Church of Christ and had previously served on the flower committee.
She was predeceased by her husband Jack on Sept. 5, 2012, three sisters Martha Sayers, Della Heywood and Louise Elder, and a brother Harland Nelson.
Survivors include their three children Deborah Melahn and wife Debra of North Fort Myers, Fla., Dennis Melahn and wife Cathy of Gilbertsville, Pa., and David Melahn and wife Jayne of Lebanon, N.H., and four grandchildren, Regina, Krystyna, Allison and Katelyn, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A calling hour will be on Thursday, July 30, 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
A memorial service will be on Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m., at the Bradford United Church of Christ, 145 Main St., Bradford, Vt. Burial will follow at the Sawyer Cemetery, Bradford.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerhfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
