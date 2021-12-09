Priscilla Van Valkenburgh Obituary

Priscilla Van Valkenburgh, 75, of Liberty, Utah passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2021.
Priscilla “Pompy” was born Feb. 1, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Herbert and Dorothy Keeler. She grew up in Brooklyn, Beacon and Highland, N.Y. Priscilla attended Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where she was Senior Class President and organized the school pep club. Priscilla attended State University College in New Paltz, N.Y. After graduating, she taught seventh, eighth, and ninth grade English for 32 years, last teaching at The Burke School in Burke, Vt. Her summers off were spent on Swan’s Island, Maine at a family-built retreat on the ocean.
In her retirement, Priscilla became a published haiku and haibun poet. As well as writing, she loved many outdoor activities such as nordic and alpine skiing, and backpacking, including four trips to the Australian Alps. One of her favorite adventures was a trip to her beloved Ireland.
Priscilla is survived by her husband of 55 years, Van, two sons, Kip (Karen) and Craig, and grandsons Colin, Liam, Leo and Ledger. Also, brothers Brian (Grace) and Ken (Deb), sister Avé (Glenn) and nephews Jeff and Greg (Jessyca). She touched the lives of so many people, family, friends, classmates, and students. She will be missed dearly by all.
A celebration of life was held at her home in Liberty on Oct. 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, pay kindness forward every day in the form of loving words or dark chocolate.
