Rachel Elizabeth Gilleland - Obituary

Rachel Elizabeth Gilleland, 34, of Central Street, Woodsville, N.H., died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in South Ryegate, Vt.
She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Aug. 10, 1984, the youngest child of Mark and Robin (Vincent) Gilleland. Rachel grew up in Barnet and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2002, where she enjoyed singing with choral groups and playing the clarinet. Rachel was a loving, gentle, empathetic person who embraced all those she encountered with an open heart. Rachel was devoted to her pets and her love of all creatures was evident in her daily life. She had a zany sense of humor and a great love of friends and family. She was especially happy spending time hanging out with the love of her life, her niece Caitlyn. She was loved by all who knew her.
Rachel is survived by her mother, Robin Gilleland and stepfather Robert Davis of South Ryegate (259 Church St.), her father, Mark Gilleland Sr. and stepmother Lisa Bowden of Barnet (77 Church St.), her two brothers, Mark Jr. of South Ryegate and Aaron of Chicago, Ill., maternal grandmother Sally Vincent of Levant, Maine and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Rachel’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Barnet Village Church, 100 Church St., Barnet, at 2 p.m. All are welcome.
