Rachel G. Hood Obituary

Rachel G. Hood, 90, of Whittier Hill Road, Cabot, Vt., and most recently of Berlin Health & Rehab Center, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
She was born on March 31, 1932, the daughter of Harold and Olive (Ormsbee) Goodall and grew up on the family’s farm on the County Road in East Montpelier. She graduated in the Montpelier High School class of 1950. During her youth, Rachel was very active in the 4-H club.
On July 25, 1959, Rachel married Wallace V. Hood and lived in Connecticut for 24 years before moving back to Cabot.
Her work history includes working as a bookkeeper for Nyren Brothers Florist in Plantsville, Conn. and later for the Noyle Johnson Insurance group in Montpelier.
Her love and interests include spending time with her family and friends, making quilts and hooking rugs, playing cards, and baking cookies with her grandsons. She loved to travel and together with her husband visited the lower 48 states- all but Alaska and Hawaii because she wouldn’t fly or get on a boat, as well as all of Canada.
Besides her husband, she leaves her daughter, Valerie and husband, Jim Jankoski of Bristol, Conn.; two cherished grandsons, Tyler of Burlington and Justin of Bristol, Conn.; siblings, David Goodall and his wife Elaine, Joyce Fowler, and sister-in-law, Janetlee Goodall, brother-in-law, Don Hood; and several nieces and nephews. She was also survived by several close friends including, Lyndal Lumbra and Georgette Almeida.
She was predeceased by her brother, James Goodall, brother-in-law, Stanley Fowler, nephew, Randy Goodall, and sister-in-law, Patricia Hood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Home Health Care, 600 Blair Park, Suite 300, Williston, VT 05495 or to the Berlin Health & Rehab Center, 98 Hospitality Drive, Barre, VT 05641.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, also at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, Vt.
